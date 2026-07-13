Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson

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U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Katherine Busse, right, a corrections specialist with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Lala Bevilacova, a translator with III Marine Expeditionary Force, narrate during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. Busse is a native of Wyoming. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)