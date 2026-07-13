U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force salute in formation as part of the III MEF change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 06:00
|Photo ID:
|9811471
|VIRIN:
|260715-M-AJ819-1146
|Resolution:
|8017x5347
|Size:
|14.89 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.