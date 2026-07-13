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    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson [Image 11 of 14]

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    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force salute in formation as part of the III MEF change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 06:00
    Photo ID: 9811471
    VIRIN: 260715-M-AJ819-1146
    Resolution: 8017x5347
    Size: 14.89 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson
    Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson

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    III MEF
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    change of command ceremony

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