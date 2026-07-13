Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson

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U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Peters, force chaplain of III Marine Expeditionary Force, delivers an invocation during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. Peters is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)