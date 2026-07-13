Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson

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U.S. Marine Corp Col. Warren C. Cook Jr., right, the chief of staff for III Marine Expeditionary Force, salutes Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, the Commanding General of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, during honors at the III MEF change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)