Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson

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U.S. Marine Corp Col. Warren C. Cook Jr., right, the chief of staff for III Marine Expeditionary Force, salutes Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the incoming Commanding General of III MEF, during honors at the III MEF change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)