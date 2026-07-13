Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, right, the off-going Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Carol Turner, pose for a photo during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. The Turners are natives of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)