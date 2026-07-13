Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, retrieves the colors during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. Adams is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)