MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony

Great Lakes, Ill. – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Chodorski and Lt. Stephen Morris, enlisted programs officer, sign reenlistment paperwork with assistance from Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class William Virgl during a reenlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes Headquarters. The ceremony marked Chodorski's continued commitment to serving in the U.S. Navy.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9809690
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-KM164-3015
|Resolution:
|6871x5497
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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