MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony

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Great Lakes, Ill. – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Chodorski and Lt. Stephen Morris, enlisted programs officer, sign reenlistment paperwork with assistance from Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class William Virgl during a reenlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes Headquarters. The ceremony marked Chodorski's continued commitment to serving in the U.S. Navy.