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    MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 10]

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    MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Andaman Gaines 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes

    Great Lakes, Ill. – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Chodorski and Lt. Stephen Morris, enlisted programs officer, sign reenlistment paperwork with assistance from Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class William Virgl during a reenlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes Headquarters. The ceremony marked Chodorski's continued commitment to serving in the U.S. Navy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 10:43
    Photo ID: 9809690
    VIRIN: 260713-N-KM164-3015
    Resolution: 6871x5497
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Andaman Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony
    MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony
    MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony
    MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony
    MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony
    MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony
    MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony
    MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony
    MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony
    MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony

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