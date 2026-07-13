MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony

Great Lakes, Ill. – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Chodorski raises his right hand as he recites the Oath of Reenlistment during a reenlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes Headquarters. Lt. Stephen Morris, enlisted programs officer, administered the oath, marking Chodorski's continued commitment to serving in the U.S. Navy.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9809672
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-KM164-3115
|Resolution:
|6786x5429
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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