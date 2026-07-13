MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony

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Great Lakes, Ill. – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Chodorski shakes hands with Cmdr. Brian Richards, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes, following his reenlistment ceremony at NTAG Great Lakes Headquarters. The ceremony recognized Chodorski's continued commitment to serving in the U.S. Navy.