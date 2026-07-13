MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony

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Great Lakes, Ill. – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Chodorski shakes hands with Fire Controlman 1st Class Brittany Bauerband following his reenlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes Headquarters. The ceremony recognized Chodorski's continued commitment to serving in the U.S. Navy.