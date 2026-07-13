Great Lakes, Ill. – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Chodorski shakes hands with Fire Controlman 1st Class Brittany Bauerband following his reenlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes Headquarters. The ceremony recognized Chodorski's continued commitment to serving in the U.S. Navy.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9809678
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-KM164-8737
|Resolution:
|6447x5158
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Andaman Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.