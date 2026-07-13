MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony

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Great Lakes, Ill. – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Chodorski shakes hands with Lt. Stephen Morris, enlisted programs officer, following his reenlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes Headquarters. Morris administered the Oath of Reenlistment as Chodorski reaffirmed his commitment to continued service in the U.S. Navy.