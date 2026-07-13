MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony

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Great Lakes, Ill. – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Chodorski receives his reenlistment certificate from Lt. Stephen Morris, enlisted programs officer, following a reenlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes Headquarters. The ceremony marked Chodorski's continued commitment to serving in the U.S. Navy.