MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony

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Great Lakes, Ill. – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Chodorski receives his Honorable Discharge Certificate from Lt. Stephen Morris, enlisted programs officer, during a reenlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes Headquarters. In keeping with Navy tradition, Chodorski was honorably discharged before immediately reenlisting, reaffirming his commitment to continued service in the U.S. Navy.