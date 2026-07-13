Great Lakes, Ill. – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Chodorski receives his Honorable Discharge Certificate from Lt. Stephen Morris, enlisted programs officer, during a reenlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes Headquarters. In keeping with Navy tradition, Chodorski was honorably discharged before immediately reenlisting, reaffirming his commitment to continued service in the U.S. Navy.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9809664
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-KM164-9724
|Resolution:
|4943x3955
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MM2 Fred Chodorski Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Andaman Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.