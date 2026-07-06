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A cake commemorating the 2026 Civil Air Patrol (CAP) encampment is displayed during the CAP graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 13, 2026. F.E. Warren AFB hosted the 2026 CAP encampment, a week-long, intensive training experience designed to immerse cadets in a structured, military-style environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Temple)