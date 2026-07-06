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U.S. Air Force Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, speaks to Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Maj. Jim Ormsby at the CAP encampment graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 13, 2026. F.E. Warren AFB hosted the 2026 CAP encampment, a week-long, intensive training experience designed to immerse cadets in a structured, military-style environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Temple)