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    CAP Encampment [Image 5 of 6]

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    CAP Encampment

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Airman Trevor Temple 

    90th Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, speaks to Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Maj. Jim Ormsby at the CAP encampment graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 13, 2026. F.E. Warren AFB hosted the 2026 CAP encampment, a week-long, intensive training experience designed to immerse cadets in a structured, military-style environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Temple)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 12:43
    Photo ID: 9799186
    VIRIN: 260613-F-JX580-1046
    Resolution: 2748x1828
    Size: 558.61 KB
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CAP Encampment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Trevor Temple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F.E. Warren Air Force Base Hosts Civil Air Patrol Cadet Encampment

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