F.E. Warren Air Force Base Hosts Civil Air Patrol Cadet Encampment

Photo By Airman Trevor Temple | A cake commemorating the 2026 Civil Air Patrol (CAP) encampment is displayed during the CAP graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 13, 2026. F.E. Warren AFB hosted the 2026 CAP encampment, a week-long, intensive training experience designed to immerse cadets in a structured, military-style environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Temple) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman Trevor Temple | A cake commemorating the 2026 Civil Air Patrol (CAP) encampment is displayed during...... read more read more

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. – For the first time in a decade, the 90th Missile Wing hosted a Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadet encampment on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, from June 7 to 14, 2026.

To advance further in the CAP program, cadets must attend an encampment, a week-long intensive training experience designed to immerse them in a structured, military-style environment.

Upon arrival at F.E. Warren, the cadets were welcomed by Col. Terrance Holmes, 90 MW commander, and a member of CAP.

"We were honored to host the Civil Air Patrol encampment at F.E. Warren Air Force Base," said Col. Terrance Holmes, commander of the 90th Missile Wing. "These young men and women represent the future of leadership and service in our nation. Opportunities like this allow us to share our mission, showcase the dedication of our Airmen and help inspire the next generation to pursue service to others."

Cadets were accommodated in tents provided and set up by the 90th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES). The generators to the tents were fueled by the 90th Logistics and Readiness Squadron.

Throughout their time on base, cadets engaged with 90 MW units and gained insight on F.E. Warren’s nuclear deterrence mission. The 90 CES Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight, the 90th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog flight and 37th Helicopter Squadron performed demonstrations for the cadets, teaching them about military operations.

The skills cadets gain from programs like this and from experiencing a military base firsthand, help prepare them for the real world and their future careers.

“We have cadets from across the nation here,” said CAP Col. Rodney Burnett, Wyoming Wing commander. “What we’re teaching them is not only followership, but they are also learning leadership and leadership techniques.”