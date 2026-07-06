CAP Encampment

Date Taken: 06.06.2026 Date Posted: 07.08.2026 12:43 Photo ID: 9799179 VIRIN: 260606-F-JX580-1025 Resolution: 5825x3876 Size: 2.93 MB Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US

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