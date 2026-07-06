U.S. Air Force Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander greets Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 6, 2026. F.E. Warren AFB hosted the 2026 CAP encampment, a week-long, intensive training experience designed to immerse cadets in a structured, military-style environment.encampment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Temple)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 12:43
|Photo ID:
|9799179
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-JX580-1025
|Resolution:
|5825x3876
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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F.E. Warren Air Force Base Hosts Civil Air Patrol Cadet Encampment
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