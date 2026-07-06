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U.S. Air Force Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, speaks to Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets about their encampment experiences during their graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 13, 2026. F.E. Warren AFB hosted the 2026 CAP encampment, a week-long, intensive training experience designed to immerse cadets in a structured, military-style environment. Holmes was proud to host the encampment on F.E. Warren AFB because he was once a cadet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Temple)