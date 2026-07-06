CAP Encampment

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Members of the 90th Missile Wing speak with Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 1, 2025. Previously, CAP encampments were held in other locations, but cadets visited F.E. Warren AFB as part of their training experience designed to immerse them in a structured, military-style environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)