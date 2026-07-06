Members of the 90th Missile Wing speak with Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 1, 2025. Previously, CAP encampments were held in other locations, but cadets visited F.E. Warren AFB as part of their training experience designed to immerse them in a structured, military-style environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 12:43
|Photo ID:
|9799175
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-BC297-1072
|Resolution:
|5496x3657
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CAP Encampment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F.E. Warren Air Force Base Hosts Civil Air Patrol Cadet Encampment
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