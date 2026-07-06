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    CAP Encampment [Image 1 of 6]

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    CAP Encampment

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    Members of the 90th Missile Wing speak with Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 1, 2025. Previously, CAP encampments were held in other locations, but cadets visited F.E. Warren AFB as part of their training experience designed to immerse them in a structured, military-style environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 12:43
    Photo ID: 9799175
    VIRIN: 250701-F-BC297-1072
    Resolution: 5496x3657
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CAP Encampment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F.E. Warren Air Force Base Hosts Civil Air Patrol Cadet Encampment

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    CAP
    Base Tour
    90 MW
    F.E. Warren

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