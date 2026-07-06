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    CAP Encampment [Image 2 of 6]

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    CAP Encampment

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Rowe 

    90th Missile Wing

    Members of the 90th Missile Wing speak with Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 1, 2025. CAP cadets visited F.E. Warren AFB as part of an encampment, a week-long, intensive training experience designed to immerse them in a structured, military-style environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 12:43
    Photo ID: 9799177
    VIRIN: 250701-F-QQ288-1140
    Resolution: 3372x2698
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CAP Encampment [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nicholas Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F.E. Warren Air Force Base Hosts Civil Air Patrol Cadet Encampment

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    CAP
    Base Tour
    90 MW
    F.E. Warren

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