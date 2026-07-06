CAP Encampment

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Members of the 90th Missile Wing speak with Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 1, 2025. CAP cadets visited F.E. Warren AFB as part of an encampment, a week-long, intensive training experience designed to immerse them in a structured, military-style environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)