25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Schortmann, incoming 25th Operations Support Squadron commander, renders a salute during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 29, 2026. This was Schortmann’s first salute to 25th OSS personnel after assuming command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikhail Yanshyn)