U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Schortmann, incoming 25th Operations Support Squadron commander, renders a salute during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 29, 2026. This was Schortmann’s first salute to 25th OSS personnel after assuming command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikhail Yanshyn)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9798966
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-NF470-1734
|Resolution:
|4705x3137
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Mikhail Yanshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.