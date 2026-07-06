25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Van Osterom (center), outgoing 25th Operations Support Squadron commander, passes a guidon to Col. Landon Quan (left), 25th Attack Wing deputy commander of operations, during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 29, 2026. Returning the guidon represents the passing of authority to the incoming leader of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikhail Yanshyn)