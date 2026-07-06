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    25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 9 of 10]

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    25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Airman Mikhail Yanshyn 

    25th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Schortmann, incoming 25th Operations Support Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 29, 2026. This ceremony signified the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the 25th OSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikhail Yanshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 11:43
    Photo ID: 9798962
    VIRIN: 260529-F-NF470-1616
    Resolution: 5173x3449
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Mikhail Yanshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command
    25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Titans
    25 OSS
    change of command
    25th Attack Wing
    25 ATKW

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