25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Schortmann, incoming 25th Operations Support Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 29, 2026. This ceremony signified the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the 25th OSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikhail Yanshyn)