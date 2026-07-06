25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Landon Quan (left), 25th Attack Wing deputy commander of operations, passes the 25th Operations Support Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Eric Schortmann, incoming 25th OSS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 29, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikhail Yanshyn)