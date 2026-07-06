25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Van Osterom, outgoing 25th Operations Support Squadron commander, receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Landon Quan, 25th Attack Wing deputy commander of operations, during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 29, 2026. Van Osterom received the medal for outstanding achievement during his time as commander of the 25th OSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikhail Yanshyn)