25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Landon Quan, 25th Attack Wing deputy commander of operations, MSgt. Andrae Alexander, 25th Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, Lt. Col. Matthew Van Osterom, outgoing 25th OSS commander, Lt. Col. Eric Schortmann, incoming 25th OSS commander, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 29, 2026. A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority from one commander to another through the passing of a guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikhail Yanshyn)