U.S. Airmen and their families celebrate the incoming 25th Operations Support Squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 29, 2026. The 25th OSS provides operational support to the U.S. Air Force’s only conventional MQ-9 Reaper Wing, the 25th Attack Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikhail Yanshyn)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9798957
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-NF470-1589
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Mikhail Yanshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.