25th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Airmen and their families celebrate the incoming 25th Operations Support Squadron commander during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 29, 2026. The 25th OSS provides operational support to the U.S. Air Force’s only conventional MQ-9 Reaper Wing, the 25th Attack Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikhail Yanshyn)