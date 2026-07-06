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    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre [Image 7 of 7]

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    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre

    ANTOFAGASTA, CHILE

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force personnel and multinational airmen pose for a photo after touring the Instituto Teletón Antofagasta, July 7, 2026, in Antofagasta, Chile. The engagement is one of two community-focused events integrated into Exercise Salitre 2026 activities, sharing connections beyond the operational environment and reinforcing the humanitarian values between partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 21:17
    Photo ID: 9797942
    VIRIN: 260707-F-VD052-1103
    Resolution: 2400x1599
    Size: 920.84 KB
    Location: ANTOFAGASTA, CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre

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