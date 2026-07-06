U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre

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U.S. Air Force personnel and multinational airmen pose for a photo after touring the Instituto Teletón Antofagasta, July 7, 2026, in Antofagasta, Chile. The engagement is one of two community-focused events integrated into Exercise Salitre 2026 activities, sharing connections beyond the operational environment and reinforcing the humanitarian values between partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)