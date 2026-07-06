U.S. Air Force personnel and multinational airmen pose for a photo after touring the Instituto Teletón Antofagasta, July 7, 2026, in Antofagasta, Chile. The engagement is one of two community-focused events integrated into Exercise Salitre 2026 activities, sharing connections beyond the operational environment and reinforcing the humanitarian values between partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 21:17
|Photo ID:
|9797942
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-VD052-1103
|Resolution:
|2400x1599
|Size:
|920.84 KB
|Location:
|ANTOFAGASTA, CL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
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