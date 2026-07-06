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    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre [Image 5 of 7]

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    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre

    ANTOFAGASTA, CHILE

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    Air Forces Southern

    Argentina air force and Paraguayan air force representatives participating in Exercise Salitre 2026 distribute stickers to patients from Hospital Regional de Antofagasta during a tour of the hospital’s pediatric wing in Antofagasta, Chile, July 6, 2026. The engagement highlighted the importance of building partnerships through shared experiences and community outreach. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 21:17
    Photo ID: 9797940
    VIRIN: 260706-F-F3208-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: ANTOFAGASTA, CL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
    U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre

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