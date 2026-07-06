U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre

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U.S. Air Force and Brazilian air force representatives participating in Exercise Salitre 2026 distribute stickers to patients from Hospital Regional de Antofagasta during a tour of the hospital’s pediatric wing in Antofagasta, Chile, July 6, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity for Airmen to engage with patients and families while strengthening relationships between the United States and Chile. (Courtesy Photo)