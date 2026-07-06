U.S. Air Force and Brazilian air force representatives participating in Exercise Salitre 2026 distribute stickers to patients from Hospital Regional de Antofagasta during a tour of the hospital’s pediatric wing in Antofagasta, Chile, July 6, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity for Airmen to engage with patients and families while strengthening relationships between the United States and Chile. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 21:17
|Photo ID:
|9797939
|VIRIN:
|260706-F-F3208-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|ANTOFAGASTA, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
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