U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre

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U.S. Air Force and Paraguayan air force representatives participating in Exercise Salitre 2026 distribute stickers to patients from Hospital Regional de Antofagasta during a tour of the hospital’s pediatric wing in Antofagasta, Chile, July 6, 2026. Small gestures of kindness helped foster connections between Airmen and the Antofagasta community. (Courtesy Photo)