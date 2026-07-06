U.S. Air Force and Paraguayan air force representatives participating in Exercise Salitre 2026 distribute stickers to patients from Hospital Regional de Antofagasta during a tour of the hospital’s pediatric wing in Antofagasta, Chile, July 6, 2026. Small gestures of kindness helped foster connections between Airmen and the Antofagasta community. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 21:17
|Photo ID:
|9797938
|VIRIN:
|260706-F-F3208-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|ANTOFAGASTA, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
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