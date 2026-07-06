U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre

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U.S. Air Force personnel and multinational airmen participate in a sensory awareness exercise during a tour of the Instituto Teletón De Antofagasta, July 7, 2026, in Antofagasta, Chile. As part of the rehabilitation center tour, Airmen completed activities to gain a better understanding of the daily experiences of individuals living with visual disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)