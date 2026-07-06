U.S. Air Force personnel and multinational airmen participate in a sensory awareness exercise during a tour of the Instituto Teletón De Antofagasta, July 7, 2026, in Antofagasta, Chile. As part of the rehabilitation center tour, Airmen completed activities to gain a better understanding of the daily experiences of individuals living with visual disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 21:17
|Photo ID:
|9797941
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-VD052-1080
|Resolution:
|2400x1599
|Size:
|665.16 KB
|Location:
|ANTOFAGASTA, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
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