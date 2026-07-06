U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre

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A Paraguayan air force representative participating in Exercise Salitre 2026 speaks with a representative from Hospital Regional de Antofagasta during a tour of the hospital’s pediatric wing in Antofagasta, Chile, July 6, 2026. The visit gave Airmen from across the Americas an opportunity to learn about the hospital’s pediatric care programs and engage with Chilean medical professionals before spending time with young patients as part of a community outreach event, reinforcing the people-to-people relationships that strengthen the longstanding partnership between the United States and Chile. (Courtesy Photo)