Military representatives participating in Exercise Salitre 2026 distribute stickers to patients from Hospital Regional de Antofagasta during a tour of the hospital’s pediatric wing in Antofagasta, Chile, July 6, 2026. The engagement is one of two community-focused events integrated into Exercise Salitre 2026 activities, sharing connections beyond the operational environment and reinforcing the humanitarian values between partner nations.
(Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 21:17
|Photo ID:
|9797937
|VIRIN:
|260706-F-F3208-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|ANTOFAGASTA, CL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre
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