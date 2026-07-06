U.S. Airmen visit Chilean pediatric patients during Salitre

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Military representatives participating in Exercise Salitre 2026 distribute stickers to patients from Hospital Regional de Antofagasta during a tour of the hospital’s pediatric wing in Antofagasta, Chile, July 6, 2026. The engagement is one of two community-focused events integrated into Exercise Salitre 2026 activities, sharing connections beyond the operational environment and reinforcing the humanitarian values between partner nations.

(Courtesy Photo)