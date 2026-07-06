Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. David Wyrick, 341st Missile Wing commander, renders his first salute to the Airmen of the 341st Missile Wing during a change of command ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 2, 2026. Prior to his command of Malmstrom AFB, Wyrick served as deputy wing commander of the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland AFB, N.M. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)