U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Voorhies, 341st Missile Wing outgoing commander, delivers remarks during the wing’s change of command ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 2, 2026. Voorhies thanked the Airmen and families of Malmstrom AFB for their contributions to the nuclear deterrence mission and offered final reflections before retiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9797700
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-PI908-1008
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|619.75 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.