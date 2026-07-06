Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Voorhies, 341st Missile Wing outgoing commander, delivers remarks during the wing’s change of command ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 2, 2026. Voorhies thanked the Airmen and families of Malmstrom AFB for their contributions to the nuclear deterrence mission and offered final reflections before retiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)