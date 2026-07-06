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    Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander [Image 3 of 6]

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    Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Voorhies, 341st Missile Wing outgoing commander, delivers remarks during the wing’s change of command ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 2, 2026. Voorhies thanked the Airmen and families of Malmstrom AFB for their contributions to the nuclear deterrence mission and offered final reflections before retiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 18:14
    Photo ID: 9797700
    VIRIN: 260702-F-PI908-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 619.75 KB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander
    Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander
    Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander
    Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander
    Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander
    Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander

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    TAGS

    ICBM
    Malmstrom AFB
    341st Missile Wing
    Minuteman III
    strategic deterrence
    change of command

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