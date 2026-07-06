U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Stacy Huser, left, 20th Air Force commander, receives the 341st Missile Wing’s guidon from Col. Daniel Voorhies, center, outgoing 341 MW commander, during a change of command ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 2, 2026. Voorhies celebrated his 25 years of service in a retirement ceremony after relinquishing command of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9797701
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-PI908-1011
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|697.84 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.