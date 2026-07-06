Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Stacy Huser, left, 20th Air Force commander, receives the 341st Missile Wing’s guidon from Col. Daniel Voorhies, center, outgoing 341 MW commander, during a change of command ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 2, 2026. Voorhies celebrated his 25 years of service in a retirement ceremony after relinquishing command of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)