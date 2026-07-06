Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Sannie, a member of Malmstrom Air Force Base Honor Guard, presents the colors during the playing of the national anthem at the 341st Missile Wing change of command ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 2, 2026. The national anthem honored the nation and set the ceremonial tone as the wing prepared for the transition of command from Col. Daniel Voorhies to Col. David Wyrick. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)