Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. David Wyrick, 341st Missile Wing commander, stands during the wing's change of command ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 2, 2026. Wyrick has served in the Air Force for 32 years, spending the first seven as an enlisted member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)