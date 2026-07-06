Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Malmstrom Air Force Base Honor Guard stand at attention during the 341st Missile Wing change of command ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the transition of command from Col. Daniel Voorhies to Col. David Wyrick. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)