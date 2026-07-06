6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2026

Family members and guests attend a change of command ceremony for the 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. Change of command ceremonies preserve military customs while ensuring continuity of leadership within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9796572
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-YO982-6199
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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