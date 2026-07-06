6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2026

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Newbold, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, gives his final remarks at the 6th OMRS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. The ceremony formally recognized the new 6th OMRS commander and showcased their commitment to the squadron and dedication to mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9796562
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-YO982-4340
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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