6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Weatherwax, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, provides remarks during the 6th OMRS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. The members of 6th OMRS are dedicated to ensuring deployment readiness, occupational health, and keeping warfighters physically fit to support the wing's missions.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)