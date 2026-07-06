6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Somsel, 6th Medical Group commander, gives remarks during the 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. The event marked the conclusion of the outgoing commander’s tenure and the welcome of the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)