6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Weatherwax, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, receives the first salute from his airmen during the 6th OMRS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. The first salute is a formal greeting that an incoming commander receives from the unit's assembled troops immediately upon assuming command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)