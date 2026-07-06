6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2026

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A cake is displayed welcoming Col. Robert Weatherwax, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. Change of command ceremonies preserve military customs while ensuring an orderly transfer of authority and accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)