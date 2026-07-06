6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Newbold, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, gives his final salute during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. Newbold directed all operational medical enterprise activities, ensuring maximum wartime readiness in support of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, two combatant commands, 42 mission partners, and representatives from 48 international coalition nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)