A Polish Soldier with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland march after receiving a recognition during the opening ceremony of a joint Fourth of July celebration in Poland, July 4, 2026. The event brings together Polish service members and U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Danger as they mark 250 years of American freedom and independence with food, games, and live performances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 06:12
|Photo ID:
|9793133
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-DV259-1600
|Resolution:
|3319x4978
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Roberto Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.