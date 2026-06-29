Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration

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A Polish Soldier with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland march after receiving a recognition during the opening ceremony of a joint Fourth of July celebration in Poland, July 4, 2026. The event brings together Polish service members and U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Danger as they mark 250 years of American freedom and independence with food, games, and live performances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz)