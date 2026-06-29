Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three community volunteers from American Red Cross and USO pose for a photo as they help soldiers celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with morale‑boosting events and services in Poland July 4, 2026. Soldiers took some downtime to celebrate 250 years of freedom and independence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz)