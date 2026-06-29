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    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration [Image 5 of 8]

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    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration

    POLAND

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz 

    1st Infantry Division

    Three community volunteers from American Red Cross and USO pose for a photo as they help soldiers celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with morale‑boosting events and services in Poland July 4, 2026. Soldiers took some downtime to celebrate 250 years of freedom and independence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 06:12
    Photo ID: 9793126
    VIRIN: 260704-Z-DV259-1461
    Resolution: 6132x4088
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Roberto Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration

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    BigRedOne
    Freedom250
    freedom250ineurope
    IndDay26EUR
    IndependenceDayEurope

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