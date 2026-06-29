Three community volunteers from American Red Cross and USO pose for a photo as they help soldiers celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with morale‑boosting events and services in Poland July 4, 2026. Soldiers took some downtime to celebrate 250 years of freedom and independence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 06:12
|Photo ID:
|9793126
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-DV259-1461
|Resolution:
|6132x4088
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Roberto Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.